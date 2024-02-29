The Orlando Magic will face off against the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Kia Center. Orlando is 33-26 overall and 19-8 at home, while Utah is 27-32 overall and 9-21 on the road. Orlando is currently the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, while Utah is 11th in the West and four games behind Golden State for the last spot in the conference's NBA play-in tournament.

The Jazz have won two of the last three head-to-head matchups but the Magic have covered the spread in two of those three contests. Orlando is favored by 6 points in the latest Magic vs. Jazz odds, and the over/under is 225.5 points. Before entering any Magic vs. Jazz picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 63-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Utah vs. Orlando. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Magic vs. Jazz spread: Magic -6.5

Magic vs. Jazz over/under: 225 points

Magic vs. Jazz money line: Magic: -248, Jazz: +201

Magic vs. Jazz picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Magic

The defenses reigned supreme when the Magic and the Nets played on Tuesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 210-point over/under. Orlando was the clear victor by a 108-81 margin over the Nets. The Magic pushed the score to 88-59 by the end of the third, a deficit the Nets cut but never quite recovered from.

It was the ninth win in the last 12 games for the Magic and Franz Wagner led all scorers with 21 points. The Orlando bench also contributed 51 points in the victory and that depth might be needed again on Thursday. Paolo Banchero has missed the last two games with an illness and is considered a game-time decision.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, the Jazz were the victims of a painful 124-97 defeat at the hands of Atlanta on Tuesday. It was Utah's sixth loss in seven games and the Jazz were ultimately undone by 17 turnovers and a 55-42 loss in the rebounding department.

Collin Sexton led the team with 22 points in the defeat and also had six steals in the game. Walker Kessler also had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds while blocking two shots. Kessler is listed as questionable with a foot injury for Thursday's contest.

How to make Magic vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. Jazz 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Jazz vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 63-39 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.