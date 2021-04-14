The Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies will face off in a Southwest Division clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the FedExForum. Memphis is 27-25 overall and 13-15 at home, while the Mavericks are 29-24 overall and 16-12 on the road. The Mavericks have won and covered six of their last 10 head-to-head matchups with their division rivals.

However, it's been the Grizzlies who have been the far better play this season with a 31-20-1 record against the spread, while the Mavericks are 26-27 against the number. Dallas is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Mavericks vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 225.5.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies:

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies spread: Mavericks -2.5

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies over-under: 225.5 points

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies money line: Mavericks -140, Grizzlies +120



What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies enjoyed a comfortable win against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, taking their game 101-90. It was another big night for Memphis' center Jonas Valanciunas, who posted a double-double with 26 points and 14 boards in addition to three blocks.

Defensively, the Grizzlies forced 17 turnovers and limited the Bulls to an abysmal 5-for-31 performance from the 3-point line. Ja Morant also had a double-double in the win, recording 13 points and 10 assists to help make up for a poor shooting night (5-for-14). Memphis has now covered the spread in 11 of its last 14 games.

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Meanwhile, the matchup between Dallas and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday was not particularly close, with Dallas falling 113-95. Dallas was down 88-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Dallas' loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Luka Doncic, who had 32 points.

It was Dallas' third loss in the last four games and Kristaps Porzingis sitting out the second night of a back-to-back clearly limited the offensive productivity. The Mavericks turned the ball over 15 times and shot just 42.2 percent from the floor. Porzingis should be back in action on Wednesday, so Dallas will be expecting a more efficient offensive performance.

How to make Mavericks vs. Grizzlies picks

