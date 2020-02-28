Mavericks vs. Heat odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 28 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Mavericks and Heat.
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 36-22 overall and 22-4 at home, while the Mavericks are 36-23 overall and 20-9 on the road. The Heat have lost seven of their past nine games. The Mavericks are gunning for a third consecutive win, Miami is favored by two points in the latest Heat vs. Mavericks odds, while the over-under is set at 229.5. Before entering any Mavericks vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated spread and money line picks. It's already returned well over $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 19 a blistering 47-30 on all top-rated spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Mavericks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Heat vs. Mavericks:
- Heat vs. Mavericks spread: Heat -2
- Heat vs. Mavericks over-under: 229.5 points
- Heat vs. Mavericks money line: Miami -132, Dallas 111
What you need to know about the Heat
The Heat fell 129-126 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Kendrick Nunn (24 points) and Bam Adebayo (22 points) were the top scorers for Miami. Minnesota had lost 18 of 19 games coming in.
Adebayo continues to play through a sprained right ankle. His streak of 144 consecutive games is fourth in Heat history.
What you need to know about the Mavericks
Dallas didn't have too much breathing room in its contest with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, but still walked away with a 109-103 win. Kristaps Porzingis dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds along with three blocks. Luka Doncic triple-doubled with 26 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds.
Willie Cauley-Stein is expected to miss another couple of games because of personal reasons. Jalen Brunson (shoulder) and Dwight Powell (foot) are also out.
How to make Heat vs. Mavericks picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Heat vs. Mavericks 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Heat vs. Mavericks? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Heat vs. Mavericks spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Picks: Best bets for NBA Friday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Report: Dubs to meet over Curry's return
Curry was reportedly set for a March 1 debut, but a final decision hasn't been made yet
-
Kobe Bryant memorabilia to hit auction
The items were planned to be auctioned prior to Bryant's death in January
-
NBA DFS stacks, DK picks for Feb. 28
Jacob Gibbs just revealed the top NBA DFS stacks to target.
-
Harden responds to jab from Giannis
Giannis didn't select Harden in the All-Star Game draft because he wanted 'somebody that is...
-
Wolves' Beasley growing into top shooter
D'Angelo Russell isn't the only explosive guard Minnesota acquired at the trade deadline
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game