The NBA will showcase a nine-game slate on Sunday, with the first tip-off of the day happening in Charlotte. The Dallas Mavericks visit the Charlotte Hornets for a rematch of a tilt that Charlotte won on Friday. Dallas is 36-28 this season, with Charlotte entering at 24-51 overall. LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Cody Martin (knee) are out for Charlotte, with Kelly Oubre Jr. (shoulder) listed as questionable and Terry Rozier (foot) listed as doubtful. Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) is listed as probable for Dallas.

Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET in Charlotte. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Mavericks as 10.5-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 230.5 in the latest Mavericks vs. Hornets odds.

Mavericks vs. Hornets spread: Mavs -10.5

Mavericks vs. Hornets over/under: 230.5 points

Mavericks vs. Hornets money line: Mavs -480, Hornets +360

DAL: The Mavericks are 16-20 against the spread in road games

CHA: The Hornets are 14-22 against the spread in home games

Why the Mavericks can cover



Dallas will be aiming for revenge after a loss on Friday, and the Mavericks should benefit from Charlotte's home struggles. The Hornets have the worst home metrics of any team in the NBA, including a -6.1 net rating and a 12-24 record in Charlotte. Dallas also has a huge offensive advantage against Charlotte, as the Mavericks are scoring 115.9 points per 100 possessions this season. Dallas is in the top five of the NBA in turnover rate, giving the ball away on only 12.6% of possessions, and the Mavericks have strong shooting metrics.

The Mavericks are in the top five in 3-pointers per game (15.0) and 2-point percentage (57.2%), with Dallas also converting 37% of 3-point attempts. Dallas utilizes the free throw line well, averaging 25.7 attempts per game, and Charlotte's offense is struggling mightily this season. The Hornets have the worst offensive rating (108.4) in the NBA, and Charlotte is in the bottom five of the NBA in 2-point accuracy (52.6%) with the league's worst mark from 3-point range (32.7%).

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte was the better team on Friday in this matchup, making 39% of 3-point attempts and generating 32 assists with only eight turnovers. PJ Washington led the way with 28 points and six rebounds, with Gordon Hayward adding 25 points and nine assists. On defense, Charlotte held Dallas to just 9-36 from 3-point range, and the Hornets are No. 2 in the NBA in fast break points allowed (11.9 per game) this season. Charlotte is above-average in havoc creation, forcing 14.7 turnovers per game, and that includes a top-eight mark with 7.9 steals per game.

Dallas struggles on the offensive glass, securing only 23.1% of available rebounds, and Charlotte's offense also brings intriguing metrics. The Hornets are in the top 10 of the NBA in fast break points, points in the paint, and second-chance points per game. Charlotte is also in the top 10 of the league in turnover avoidance (13.8 per game), and Dallas rates as a bottom-10 defense in the league in giving up 115.8 points per 100 possessions.

