The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder rallied on the road to even their series 2-2 against the Dallas Mavericks in their second-round playoff matchup. The Mavs handed the Thunder their first two losses of the 2024 playoffs in Games 2 and 3 before OKC staged a fourth-quarter rally on Monday to pull out a 100-96 victory.

The series has been dominated by how the games will be officiated. Free throws decided Game 4. It was just the fifth playoff game in NBA history in which one team shot 55% or worse at the line while the other shot 95% or better. But here's the rub: this was the first time in NBA history in which both of those teams attempted at least 20 free-throws.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has stepped up when his team needs him most. He scored or assisted on 18 of OKC's final 22 points over the final six minutes in Game 4. He also added eight rebounds and five assists. Chet Holmgren added 18 of his own along with nine rebounds and four blocks.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic scored 18 points on 6-of-20 shooting, including 2-of-9 from 3 with seven turnovers. Kyrie Irving was again quiet with just nine points, though he did have nine assists. P.J. Washington was again terrific with 21 points and five 3-pointers. Dallas is trying to get to the Western Conference finals for the second time in three years.

The series shifts back to OKC on Wednesday for a pivotal Game 5. Here's everything you need to know.

Thunder vs. Mavericks schedule, scores

All times Eastern | * If necessary

Thunder vs. Mavericks, Game 5

Where to watch

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | Date: Wednesday, May 15

Location: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City

TV channel: TNT | Streaming: Watch TNT, Max

Storylines

The Mavericks counted on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, but the young Thunder defense was able to disrupt them in Game 4. Although PJ Washington has continued his hot streak in the playoffs, Dallas will need their two stars to have more productive games against such a persistent opponent. The biggest question for Wednesday is how the Mavericks respond.

"They are playing desperation basketball and we gotta do the same," Irving said after Game 4.

He added that this is not the time to panic because there is still more basketball left in this series, but he also understands the role he and Doncic need to play to get the job done.

"For us, it's just about picking the right spots and continuing to stay aggressive. You know, making sure we play off each other very well too," Irving said. "I think sometimes I can help Luka and he can help me. We create easy opportunities for ourselves when we're doing that. The team pretty much comes along with us. I gotta give credit to my teammates. They've been carrying not only me, but Luka in this series so far."

As for Doncic, he described shooting 52.2% from the charity line as "unacceptable," and said details such as missing free throws and giving up offensive rebounds need to be addressed.

Prediction

Series odds entering Game 5: Mavs +152, Thunder +181

Although they are young, the way they closed out Game 4 was a reminder that the Thunder are not a team that will go down easy. That being said, the Mavericks are not just a talented team, they have more experience which comes in handy at this time of the year -- particularly if Doncic and Irving figure out a way to bounce back. Pick: Mavericks +4