The Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors match up for a crucial Game 2 matchup in the Western Conference finals on Friday. The Warriors cruised to a 112-87 victory over the Mavericks in the first game of this 2022 NBA playoff series. The Mavs will look to redeem themselves and even the series before heading back to Dallas. Andre Iguodala (neck) and Gary Payton II (elbow) remain out for Golden State in Game 2.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Golden State is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 214. Before locking in any Warriors vs. Mavericks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mavs vs. Warriors, and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Warriors vs. Mavs:

Mavericks vs. Warriors spread: Golden State -6.5

Mavericks vs. Warriors over-under: 214 points

Mavericks vs. Warriors money line: Golden State -270, Dallas +220

DAL: Mavericks are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 Friday games



GS: Warriors are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven conference finals games

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is an offensive wizard with the way he can score the basketball. Curry is one of the best shooters this game has ever seen with his lighting quick release and near limitless range. The eight-time All-Star has superb ball handles but isn't afraid to put the ball on the deck and attack the rim. Curry leads the team in scoring (26.4) with 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game during the postseason. In the Game 1 win, Curry racked up 21 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

Forward Andrew Wiggins has all the tools needed to impact the game on both ends of the floor. Wiggins is long, athletic and explosive in the frontcourt with high-energy defense. The Kansas product can shoot it from the perimeter but has the quickness to get to the rim. Wiggins is putting up 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. In his last outing, the 2014 first overall pick amassed 19 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic will look to bounce back in this contest after scoring just two points in the second half in Game 1. Doncic is an all-around offensive threat who can impact the game in many different ways. The three-time All-Star plays the game at a calming pace with the strength to bully opposing guards in the paint. He also has a smooth jumper from the perimeter. Doncic leads the squad in points (30.5), rebounds (9.8), assists (6.4) and steals (1.8).

Guard Jalen Brunson is another scoring option in the backcourt. Brunson has been a consistent offensive weapon with an array of ways to get a bucket. The Villanova product is very quick and agile with a reliable mid-range jumper. Brunson is averaging 22.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

How to make Mavericks vs. Warriors picks

The model is leaning under on the total, projecting 213 combined points.

So who wins Warriors vs. Mavericks?