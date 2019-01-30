NBA All-Star Game 2019: How to watch All-Star reserves announcement, time, TV channel, live stream info

Last week, the captains and starters for the 2019 NBA All-Star Game were announced. The two leading vote-getters from each conference, LeBron James in the West and Giannins Antetokounmpo in the East, will each lead a squad. Joining them in the starting lineup will be Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, James Harden, Steph Curry, Paul George and Kevin Durant.

LeBron and Giannis will pick their teams live on TV on Thursday, Feb. 7. But first, they'll need to know the full roster they'll be selecting from. Luckily, that information will be coming out quite soon. On Thursday night, the All-Star reserves will be announced prior to the TNT doubleheader featuring the Bucks vs. Raptors and 76ers vs. Warriors.

How to watch All-Star reserves announcement

When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 31, 7 p.m. ET TV: TNT



TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

While the 10 starters for the 2019 All-Star Game are selected through a combination of votes from the fans, media and other players, the reserves are selected by the coaches.

As always, it will be a difficult decision for the coaches, who have just 14 spots available -- seven from each conference. With the talent in the league at an all-time high, there will inevitably be some tough choices, especially for the final few spots.

Some names -- such as Damian Lillard and Nikola Jokic in the West, and Ben Simmons and Bradley Beal in the East -- figure to be locks, but who will get the remaining spots? Tune in to find out.