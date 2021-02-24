The NBA announced its All-Star Game starters last Thursday, but given the somewhat predictable nature of picking the top five players in each conference, tonight's reveal is the more important one. On Tuesday, the league unveiled the seven All-Star reserves for each conference as selected by the coaches within those conferences. The seven slots were divided amongst two guards, three frontcourt players and two wild card slots to get rosters up to 12, with the inclusion of the five starters. Here are the 14 reserves that earned their spots on Tuesday:

Eastern Conference

G: James Harden

G: Jaylen Brown

FC: Jayson Tatum

FC: Julius Randle

FC: Nikola Vucevic

WC: Ben Simmons

WC: Zach LaVine

Western Conference

G: Damian Lillard

G: Chris Paul

FC: Anthony Davis

FC: Rudy Gobert

FC: Zion Williamson

WC: Donovan Mitchell

WC: Paul George

The obvious absence here is Mike Conley, widely considered to be the best active player never to have made an All-Star Game. However, with Davis still injured, the commissioner has the right to name a replacement if he misses the event. That will give Conley at least one more chance to make it into the game. He'll face stiff competition from Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, a 2020 All-Star, and young guards Ja Morant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Eastern Conference is going to be more contentious. With so many worthy names, there were inevitably going to be several snubs. Among them are Domantas Sabonis, Trae Young, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. Of these 14 total reserves, four are first-timers: LaVine, Randle, Brown and Williamson.

These rosters will not actually play together in the All-Star Game itself. As has been the case in the past three All-Star Games, the top vote-getter in each conference will serve as a captain in a draft to divide up this talent. LeBron James will serve as one captain, and his team will be coached by Quin Snyder. Kevin Durant will serve as the other captain, and his team will be coached by Doc Rivers. The All-Star Draft will be held on March 4, mere days before the game.

Like last year, the All-Star Game will be played under a modified version of the Elam Ending format. In honor of Kobe Bryant, 24 points will be added to the leading team's score after three quarters. Whoever reaches that point total first wins the game.