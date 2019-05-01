NBA DFS: Damian Lillard and top picks for May 1 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

NBA DFS strategy can make or break your chances of cashing in on Game 2 of Blazers vs. Nuggets. Single-game NBA DFS contests on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings allow you to pick one player as the 'captain' or 'MVP' for Wednesday's single-game NBA DFS slate. This player will come at a higher price, but will return more points than the other players on NBA DFS rosters. With the Portland Trail Blazers looking to even the series on the road, and players such as Nikola Jokic, CJ McCollum and Jamal Murray among the top NBA DFS options, you'll want to see the top NBA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings and his top picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you set the perfect Blazers vs. Nuggets NBA DFS roster.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, matchups and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is absolutely rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Wednesday's single-game slate, we can tell you McClure is banking on Blazers center Enes Kanter at $6,700 on FanDuel and $6,000 on DraftKings. Kanter is coming off one of his best performances of the postseason in Portland's Game 1 loss at Denver. Portland's big man recorded 26 points and seven rebounds, returning well over 30 points on both sites. Plus, he's returned at least 4x value on DraftKings in every road playoff game this season. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your NBA DFS lineups and look for a big return on Wednesday.

He's stacking him with teammate Damian Lillard at $10,000 on FanDuel and $9,400 on DraftKings. Lillard has been an absolute stud for NBA DFS players who have rostered him this postseason, scoring 45 or more points on DraftKings in five of his six games. That includes dropping 52.75 points on DraftKings in the Game 1 matchup against Denver, a game in which he exploded for 39 points, six assists and three rebounds. Lock him in as one of the top overall plays on Wednesday.

McClure is also targeting another value player who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 30, even 40 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.