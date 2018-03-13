NBA DFS for March 13: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball picks

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA action Tuesday, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is rolling through the NBA season, already cashing multiple tournament and cash game rosters.

He has been able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Monday, McClure locked in Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe at $7,500 on FanDuel. The result: Bledsoe stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals -- returning over 30 DFS points in the process.

For Tuesday's slate, McClure is all over Timberwolves forward Nemanja Bjelica, who is $5,800 on FanDuel and $6,200 on DraftKings.

Bjelica has put up huge numbers in multiple categories in his last couple outings. He scored 30 points against Boston last week and then followed that up with a strong performance against the Warriors over the weekend where he put up 10 points, seven rebounds and multiple assists, steals and blocks. The DFS points were rolling in from everywhere.

He gets another opportunity to put up big numbers tonight in what is expected to be a fast-paced matchup against the Washington Wizards.

If you roster Bjelica, you'll have plenty of cap room for a big-time scorer like Nuggets guard Gary Harris, who is $6,500 on FanDuel and $6,600 on DraftKings.

Harris has scored at least 18 points in six of his last seven games and can return multiple assists and rebounds on any night as well. He's also a threat to hit four or five from beyond the arc, and he has a great chance to do that this evening against a shaky Lakers defense that gives up over 110 points per game.

McClure is also targeting a breakout player who has been producing massive numbers recently and has a dream matchup tonight. The stars are aligning for him to go for 40, even 50 DFS points tonight, and he comes at an affordable price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

