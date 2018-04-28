NBA DFS: Jrue Holiday and top picks for April 28 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA Playoff action on Saturday, April 28, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.

He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.

On Friday, McClure built his lineups around Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell at $8,700 on FanDuel and $8,500 on DraftKings. The result: Mitchell exploded for 38 points, four rebounds and two assists -- returning over 40 DFS points as he helped the Jazz close out the first-round series against the Thunder. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.

For Saturday's two-game slate of Celtics-Bucks and Pelicans-Warriors, McClure is all over Bucks center Thon Maker as a value play at $3,600 on FanDuel.

Maker has scored 25 or more DFS points on FanDuel in two of his last four outings against the Celtics. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Saturday's slate.

McClure is also loving Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday at $8,300 on FanDuel and $7,800 on DraftKings.

He gets an ideal matchup against a Warriors squad that has struggled to guard him. In his last matchup against Golden State, Holiday filled the stat sheet with 25 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals, producing over 50 DFS points on both sites. And he's scored 35 or more points on DraftKings in 12 straight games, so take advantage of the bargain and watch the DFS points roll in.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup tonight. The stars are aligning for him to score 50, even 60 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Saturday's NBA Playoff games from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.