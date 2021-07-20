With averages of 32.2 points, 13 rebounds and 5.6 assists, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 1-4 favorite to be named 2021 NBA Finals MVP according to William Hill Sportsbook. With those averages, Antetokounmpo has also been a top NBA DFS pick as the series shifts to Game 6 on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. If the Bucks can close out the Suns at home, then the two-time regular-season MVP adding yet another MVP to his trophy case seems almost a given.

Can Antetokounmpo return serviceable NBA DFS value going up against a desperate Suns team with their backs against the wall? Or, can Devin Booker stave off Antetokounmpo's potential coronation with yet another 40-point game for Tuesday's NBA DFS lineups on FanDuel or DraftKings? Before locking in any NBA DFS picks for Bucks vs. Suns on Tuesday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball projections from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

And in Game 5, McClure had Bucks guard Holiday as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Holiday had 27 points, 13 assists, four rebounds and three steals, producing over 61 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Bucks vs. Suns, Game 6

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Game 6 is Holiday again. The All-Defensive selection hasn't been too shabby on the offensive end either with averages of 17.6 points, 9.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds in the NBA Finals 2021. The Bucks had a +14 plus/minus with Holiday on the court in Game 5, which was the highest of any player on the court.

Holiday has developed a reputation for putting up big Game 6 performances as he posted 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals in the second round vs. the Nets. Then in the Conference Finals, Holiday went off for 27 points, nine assists, nine rebounds and four steals in the Game 6 clincher vs. the Hawks. Holiday and the Bucks have no desire to allow the NBA Finals to go back to Phoenix for a Game 7, so he'll be at his best come Tuesday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Tuesday also includes rostering Suns guard Chris Paul. The future Hall of Famer is coming off a 21-point, 11-assist performance in Game 5 which was his second 20-10 game this postseason. After averaging 4.3 turnovers through the first four games of the NBA Finals 2021, Paul seems to have righted the ship and had just one such turnover on Saturday.

Paul has also had no issues exploiting the Bucks' top-10 defense as he's shooting over 50 percent both from the field and on 3-point attempts. While the Suns are facing a win-or-go-home situation in Game 6, Paul has lots of experience in these types of games. In his last do-or-die postseason game, Paul had a 19-point, 12-assist, 11-rebound triple-double last season for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

