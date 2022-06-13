The 2022 NBA Finals haven't been too kind to Draymond Green who has more personal fouls (18) than points scored (17). Green was even benched for a portion of the fourth quarter in Game 4, which puts his potential NBA DFS value for Game 5 in question when play tips off at 9 p.m. ET. But if Green is benched again or provides limited production, which other Warriors should you consider in daily Fantasy basketball lineups?

Kevon Looney is averaging more points, rebounds and blocks than Green, and he logged 28 minutes in Game 4 which is his most of the 2022 NBA Finals. Both Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica have received more playing time as of late, and are two of the few bigs available for Steve Kerr. But could rookie Jonathan Kuminga see more court time, which would put him on the NBA DFS radar? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Warriors vs. Celtics Game 5, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

In his Game 4 picks, McClure highlighted Celtics star Jayson Tatum as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Tatum scored 23 points, grabbed 11 boards, dished six assists and blocked three shots to return 54.25 points on DraftKings and 51.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Celtics vs. Warriors Game 5 and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, June 13

For Game 5, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Warriors guard Steph Curry. The two-time MVP had arguably the finest playoff game of his career in Game 4 with 43 points with the help of seven made three-pointers, to go along with 10 rebounds and four assists. He became the second-oldest player in NBA Finals history to record a 40-10 game, trailing only LeBron James in 2020.

Curry is the -150 favorite to win Finals MVP according to Caesars Sportsbook and for good reason. He's averaging 34.3 points this series which is a dozen more points than any other player on either team. The Celtics' defensive game plan appears to be to limit all other Warriors and force Curry to beat them. He did just that on Friday, and he's scored at least 29 points in eight of his last 10 home postseason games.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Curry with guard Klay Thompson. After an underwhelming first couple of games of the 2022 NBA Finals, Thompson has bounced back over the last two games with 43 total points, including nine three-pointers. He's also contributing on the defensive end and has three combined blocks with two steals over the last two contests.

Thompson has gained a reputation for having standout performances in Game 6s of the NBA playoffs, but he hasn't been too shabby in Game 5s of the Finals either. Over his last three, he's averaged 24.7 points, 5.3 made three-pointers, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Thompson should also receive a boost from the Chase Center crowd as he had a higher FG percentage and 3P percentage at home than on the road, so you can see why McClure is high on him for Game 5.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, June 13

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.