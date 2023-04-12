Two teams will see their quests to be a part of the 2023 NBA Playoffs come to an end on Wednesday thanks to the NBA Play-In Tournament. Pascal Siakam and the Raptors host Zach LaVine and the Bulls at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder visiting Brandon Ingram's Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. ET. Those four players will all be popular NBA DFS picks, but given their expected production, they won't come cheaply to roster in NBA DFS lineups. Thus, you'll have to also search for value picks to balance out your lineups.

Someone like Isaiah Joe of OKC could be a cost-effective option from the NBA DFS player pool after a strong last few weeks. He averaged 14.9 points over his last seven games and would cost less than $5,000 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. But, before making your NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Heat center Bam Adebayo as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Adebayo had a complete stat line with 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks, returning 39.25 points on DraftKings and 43.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, April 12

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan ($7,700 on DraftKings and $9,200 on FanDuel). The six-time All-Star always loves playing his former team in Toronto, and his stats bare that out. His averages in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks are all higher against the Raptors compared to his career averages.

Tonight's game will have a playoff-like atmosphere, and DeRozan is a proven scorer in these types of environments. He's made seven postseason trips in his career and he's averaged over 20 points per game in each of those seasons. And with Toronto's defense ranking 25th in field goal percentage on 2-pointers -- which is where DeRozan does most of his damage -- you can see why McClure is high on him.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III ($6,400 on DraftKings, $6,500 on FanDuel). The second-year player enters the NBA Play-In Tournament on a roll as over his last three games, he's averaged 27.0 points on 51% shooting from the field and 41% shooting from beyond the arc.

Murphy averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in four contests against Oklahoma City in the regular season. The Thunder may be a year ahead of schedule in terms of their success this year, but they still struggle on the defensive end, especially in regards to small forwards like Murphy. In the last game, OKC allowed Memphis' Ziaire Williams to post career-highs in both points (24) and assists (nine), thus elevating Murphy's prospects for Wednesday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, April 12

