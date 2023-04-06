The 2022-23 NBA season is winding down and NBA daily Fantasy players across the country are searching for a couple more payouts over the last few days. The NBA DFS slate is made up of five games on Thursday night, including a potential Western Conference Finals preview with the Nuggets visiting the Suns. Phoenix is a perfect 7-0 with Kevin Durant in the lineup but with Durant still largely getting acclimated to his new team, can you trust him in your NBA DFS lineups on Thursday?

Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton make for one of the most intriguing four-player NBA DFS stacks in the league now that they're all healthy, but Denver is a tough matchup as the current No. 1 seed in the West.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Quickley had 39 points, nine assists, six rebounds and two steals, returning 66.5 points on DraftKings and 63.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, April 6

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker ($8,100 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel). After three years as a Lakers reserve, Horton-Tucker landed in Utah as part of the return in the trade that sent Patrick Beverley to the Lakers.

He's stepped into the starting lineup since Mike Conley was traded and he's been making the most of the opportunity ever since. Horton-Tucker has started 19 games in a row since then and is averaging 18.2 points, 6.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in that stretch. However, he's been even better over his last four, averaging 31.0 points, 6.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds during that span.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,200 on DraftKings, $10,600 on FanDuel). The 24-year-old has grown his game steadily over each of his five years in the NBA and he's established himself as one of the game's brightest young stars in 2022-23.

Gilgeous-Alexander made his first NBA all-star team this season and he's carried the Thunder into the NBA playoff contention by averaging 31.5 points, 5.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game. In his last three games, he's averaging 36.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists while shooting 54.1% from the floor and 42 of 43 from the free-throw line.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, April 6

