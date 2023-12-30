Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards will try to build on his best performance of the season when he faces the Lakers on Saturday night. Edwards poured in 44 points in a win over Dallas on Thursday, shooting 12 of 23 from the floor and 14 of 18 from the charity stripe. He is one of the most expensive players in Saturday's NBA DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Is it worthwhile to tie up a large chunk of your salary by including Edwards in your NBA DFS lineups?

Identifying favorable matchups is always an important part of building a winning NBA DFS strategy. Minnesota has the top-ranked defense in the league heading into Saturday's schedule, so avoiding some of the Lakers' stars could be beneficial.

On Friday, Hawks point guard Trae Young was highlighted as one of the top picks in the NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Young had 24 points, nine assists, four steals and three rebounds, returning 48.75 points on DraftKings and 49.1 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, December 30

For Saturday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Bulls center Andre Drummond, who is listed at $8,000 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel. Drummond exploded with 24 points and 25 rebounds against Atlanta on Tuesday, and he followed it up with a quality performance against Indiana. He finished with seven points and 16 rebounds against the Pacers, adding a steal for the seventh consecutive game.

The 30-year-old has seen a recent uptick in playing time, cracking the 20-minute mark for the second consecutive game after playing less than 20 minutes in every other game this season. Drummond is now averaging 6.8 points and 7.6 rebounds, adding value in multiple statistical categories. He is facing a Philadelphia lineup that is playing without star center Joel Embiid (ankle), leaving room for Drummond to dominate in the paint.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Warriors point guard Chris Paul ($5,400 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel). The veteran has recorded at least three assists and three rebounds in seven consecutive games, finishing with nine points, four rebounds and four assists against Miami on Thursday. He has reached the double-digit mark for assists in three of his last five games, with all three of those performances coming at home.

The 38-year-old might not be putting up huge scoring numbers, but he is still operating well as a floor general. He is averaging 8.4 assists to 1.6 turnovers over his last seven games, giving him major upside in DFS contests.

