Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton will represent the home team when the East faces the West in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night in Indianapolis. Haliburton played 14 minutes off the bench in last year's All-Star Game, finishing with 18 points and three assists on 7 of 9 shooting. He could see an increase in minutes this year, especially since he has played more than 30 minutes in each of his last two games after dealing with a hamstring injury. Haliburton is averaging 21.8 points, 11.7 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game, but should you include him in your NBA DFS lineups for the All-Star Game?

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Jazz guard Keyonte George as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: George had 33 points, six assists, three steals and two rebounds, returning 54 points on DraftKings and 51.4 points on FanDuel.

For the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who is listed at $8,000 on DraftKings and $13,000 on FanDuel. Tatum put on a show at last year's All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, leading Team Giannis to a 184-175 win over Team LeBron. He earned MVP honors with 55 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists across a game-high 35 minutes.

The East needs another big showing from Tatum on Sunday, especially since they are playing without 76ers big man Joel Embiid due to an injury. Tatum is prepared to pick up the slack, averaging 27.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game this season. The 25-year-old finished with 41 points and 14 rebounds in a win at Brooklyn earlier this week, and he is one of McClure's top DFS picks for Sunday's All-Star Game.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards ($4,000 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). Edwards only played 17 minutes off the bench in last year's All-Star Game, but he still chipped in 12 points, three rebounds and an assist on 6 of 8 shooting. He has led Minnesota to a four-game winning streak over the past week, pouring in 34 points on 12 of 21 shooting against Portland on Thursday.

Edwards is averaging 32.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals during the winning streak, giving him momentum heading into the All-Star Game. He is also one of the younger players on the Western Conference roster, so veterans like James and Kevin Durant could rest to give someone like Edwards more minutes down the stretch. McClure likes what he has seen from Edwards of late, tabbing him as one of his top DFS picks for the All-Star Game. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

