The Philadelphia 76ers are proving they don't need James Harden to be one of the best teams in the NBA. The 76ers are 8-1 and entering Tuesday's home matchup against the Pacers on an eight-game winning streak. The Pacers and 76ers meet for the second time in three days in Philadelphia, only this game also counts toward the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. Should daily Fantasy basketball players stack options like Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Tyrese Haliburton from the NBA DFS player pool for NBA DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Tuesday?

The 76ers are averaging 120.7 points per game, the third-most in the NBA, and the Pacers are scoring a league-high 126 points per game this season. There are 10 games on the NBA slate for Tuesday, so which matchups should you look deeper into when forming an NBA DFS strategy? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Raptors power forward/center Pascal Siakam as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Siakam had 39 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals, returning 67.75 points on DraftKings and 65.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, November 14

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Pelicans shooting guard/small forward Brandon Ingram, who is listed at $8,400 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. The Pelicans are dealing with a bevy of injuries at the moment, most significantly CJ McCollum out for an extended period with a collapsed lung. Rotation players such as Jose Alvarado (ankle), Trey Murphy III (knee) and Larry Nance Jr. (ribs) are out with starting forward Herbert Jones (leg) questionable.

Ingram could see a huge usage on Tuesday against the Mavericks, as he enters averaging 25 points per game over his last three contests. New Orleans scored 124 points in a loss to Dallas on Sunday as they'll meet again for the second time in three days. The Pelicans have lost five straight games and Ingram, who is averaging 34 minutes per game over the last three contests, could be asked to play even more with New Orleans desperate for a victory.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Trail Blazers guard Skylar Mays ($6,700 on DraftKings and $6,800 on FanDuel). Portland is going through its fair share of injury struggles as well. Three guards (Scoot Henderson, ankle; Malcolm Brogdon, hamstring; Anfernee Simons, thumb) are out Tuesday, and Mays has made the most of his expanded role with the team's depth being tested.

Mays, who was selected in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft, signed a 10-day contract with Portland last March and averaged 15.3 points and 8.3 assists per game on 31.5 minutes while starting the team's final six contests. Those performances earned him a contract with the team this season. After playing 16 minutes or fewer over the first six games, Mays has at least 11 assists in back-to-back contests while averaging 35 minutes a game. He can easily outperform his price tag on Tuesday as he should see north of 30 minutes again and should be included in NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

