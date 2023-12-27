The 2023-24 NBA season continues on Wednesday with a six-game slate, and with three matchups featuring over/unders of 239 points or higher, NBA daily Fantasy players prone to chasing totals will have a few options. Bucks vs. Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET has the highest total on the Wednesday NBA schedule with the over/under listed at 240.5. So, does that mean you should be loading stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Mikal Bridges and Cameron Thomas into your NBA DFS lineups for a high-scoring affair?

Elsewhere in the NBA DFS player pool on Wednesday, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant will take on a Rockets defense that has been one of the biggest surprises in the league this year. Houston ranks second in the NBA in points allowed (108.3) and second in defensive rating (109.9), so can you trust Booker and Durant given their current pricing? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with more than $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Bulls center Andre Drummond as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Drummond stepped into the starting lineup to replace Nikola Vucevic and finished with 24 points, 25 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots, returning 67.25 points on DraftKings and 68.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, December 27

For Wednesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, who is listed at $8,800 on DraftKings and $8,400 FanDuel. The Kentucky product was the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and he continues to provide incredible value for Philadelphia as he develops into an All-Star caliber player.

Maxey has improved his scoring average in every season of his NBA career and enters Wednesday's matchup with the Magic averaging 25.9 points, 6.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game. With Joel Embiid (ankle) out for a second consecutive game, expect Maxey to be Philadelphia's primary scoring option.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Raptors forward Pascal Siakam ($8,000 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel). The two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 21.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 50.4% from the floor this season.

Now Siakam gets a juicy matchup against the league's worst defense. The Wizards rank 30th in the NBA in points allowed per game (126.6) and 30th in defensive rating (121.7). They also rank first in the league in pace (104.0), which could mean even more opportunities to get shots up for Siakam against their abysmal defensive unit. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, December 27

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.