The NBA schedule is absolutely loaded for Valentine's Day, and a 13-game slate means plenty of options for NBA daily Fantasy players. Three of those contests currently feature totals of 240 points or higher but there are individual matchups to isolate in just about every game. For example, the total in Bulls vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday is only 224 points but Donovan Mitchell's recent history against Chicago will make him one of the most popular options in the NBA DFS player pool.

In five games against the Bulls since joining the Cavs, Mitchell is averaging 36.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists. So, how much exposure should you have to Mitchell, and who else should you be targeting for your NBA DFS lineups for an action-packed slate on Wednesday? Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a DFS and betting expert for SportsLine, who won a DraftKings Millionaire Maker contest in 2022. He uses a combination of his background as a former college and professional athlete and his keen eye for statistical trends when making his picks and locking in his DFS lineups. Kaylor enters the 2024 calendar year with multiple five-figure tournament cashes on his DFS resume.

Kaylor's approach allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he only shares on SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Last Friday (when Kaylor last made picks), Kaylor highlighted 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Oubre finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal, returning 51 points on DraftKings and 49.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Kaylor has turned his attention to NBA action on Wednesday and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, February 14

For Wednesday, one of Kaylor's top NBA DFS picks is Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram ($8,100 on DraftKings and $8,300 on FanDuel). An NBA All-Star in 2020 and also the league's Most Improved Player in that season, Ingram is putting together another impressive season in 2023-24.

He enters Wednesday's action averaging 21.5 points, 5.8 assists (tying a career-high) and 5.0 rebounds per game. His 49.1% shooting percentage is his best in five years with the Pelicans, and he's got a juicy matchup against the Wizards tonight. Washington ranks 29th in the NBA in points allowed per game (123.7) and 27th in defensive rating (119.9).

Another part of Kaylor's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes Spurs center Victor Wembanyama ($9,200 on DraftKings and $10,400 on FanDuel). The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is having a stellar rookie season, averaging 20.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and leading the league with 3.2 blocks per game.

He's coming off a 27-14-10 triple-double on Monday but did it with points, rebounds and blocks while adding five assists and two steals. He's already one of the highest-upside NBA daily Fantasy picks on a nightly basis, and a matchup with a Mavericks defense that ranks 21st in the league in points allowed per game (117.7) and defensive rating (117.3) makes him an even more alluring option for Wednesday. See Kaylor's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, February 14

Kaylor is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

Who is DFS pro Jimmie Kaylor putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who a DraftKings Millionaire Maker contest, and find out.