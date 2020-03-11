NBA DFS: Will Barton and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for March 11, 2020

Zion Williamson's NBA debut might have been delayed, but Williamson has been one of the most electrifying NBA DFS picks since the former Duke superstar got on the court. Williamson missed half the NBA season after offseason knee surgery, but has averaged 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his first 19 NBA games. Williamson is expected to be among the most popular NBA DFS picks on Wednesday when the Pelicans host the Sacramento Kings, a team that's giving up 110.9 points per game.

Meanwhile, Trae Young, John Collins and Julius Randle will be one of the more intriguing NBA DFS stacks when the New York Knicks take on the Atlanta Hawks. Before you enter any NBA DFS tournament like FanDuel's $400K Wednesday NBA Shot Machine and the $400K Fadeaway on DraftKings, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy from SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Wednesday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool:

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday

For Wednesday, McClure is high on Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Luka Doncic ($11,200 on FanDuel, $11,000 on DraftKings). Doncic is coming off a sensational outing on Tuesday, as he poured in 38 points to go with seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals against the Spurs. It was Doncic's third 30-point outburst in the last four games, and his 23rd time reaching the 30-point plateau in 53 games this season.

Doncic is sixth in the NBA with 28.7 points per game and fourth in the league with 8.7 assists per outing. Still in the conversation for the NBA MVP award, Doncic and the Mavericks get the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. Doncic dropped 27 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists on the Nuggets the last time the two teams played on Jan. 8, so lock him in as one of the top overall plays on Wednesday.

McClure's Wednesday NBA DFS strategy also includes Denver Nuggets small forward Will Barton ($5,700 on FanDuel, $6,200 on DraftKings). Barton went for 13 points, six rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks on Monday against Milwaukee. That marked Barton's season high in steals, and he has scored in double digits in six straight games.

Barton enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 14.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 57 starts this season. The nine-year veteran aims to fill the stat sheet against the Mavericks, a team he torched for 19 points and 11 rebounds earlier this season. And with Kristaps Porzingis (rest) out of the lineup for Dallas, Barton should return great value given his cheap price tag.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.