The Toronto Raptors have reportedly signed forward Juancho Hernangomez to a one-year deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Hernangomez bounced around on three different teams last season, splitting time with the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and most recently the Utah Jazz.

He didn't see much playing time, averaging just 11.1 minutes over 40 games last season, but did have a productive stint in Utah where he averaged 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from beyond the arc. The 6-9 forward was recently waived by the Jazz on June 30, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Hernangomez was the 15th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, but his most recent claim to fame was starring in the hit Netflix movie "Hustle" alongside Adam Sandler. Hernangomez played Bo Cruz, a basketball player from Spain who was trying to make it to the NBA. Sandler played a scout who was preparing him for the NBA Draft, and countless NBA stars made cameos throughout the film, including Hernangomez's former teammate Anthony Edwards.

When it was reported that the Raptors would be getting Hernangomez, reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes took to Instagram to share his excitement of getting to play with "Bo Cruz."

With his acting debut behind him, Hernangomez will now join a Toronto team with a considerable amount of depth. The Raptors finished last season with a 48-34 record, but fell to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs in six games. While Hernangomez may not see a ton of playing time, his size and ability to stretch the floor are valuable qualities to have on the roster.