NBA games Monday, scores, highlights, updates: Kyrie outduels Giannis in Celtics' win
It's a busy Monday night in the NBA, with 11 games filling the schedule. Check back throughout the night for the latest scores, highlights and updates.
Here we go.
NBA scores for Monday, Dec. 4
All times Eastern
- Indiana Pacers 115, New York Knicks 97 (box score)
- Charlotte Hornets 104, Orlando Magic 94 (box score)
- Phoenix Suns 115, Philadelphia 76ers 101 (box score)
- Boston Celtics 111, Milwaukee Bucks 100 (box score), NBATV
- Brooklyn Nets 110, Atlanta Hawks 90 (box score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
Kyrie scores 32, leads Celtics to win
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points, but it wasn't enough to beat the Celtics. Kyrie Irving led Boston with 32, and Al Horford added 20 in the win. The Celtics improve to 21-4, the best record in the NBA.
Lance Stephenson does ... something
We're not quite sure how to describe this move by Pacers guard Lance Stephenson. But hey, it worked.
Gordon goes way, way up
You really can't throw a lob too high for Aaron Gordon. Not possible.
Greek Freak on the fast break
When Giannis Antetokounmpo is by himself on the fast break, just sit back and enjoy.
The Process takes Len to school
A guy this big shouldn't be able to make moves like this. Hakeem Olajuwon is somewhere applauding Joel Embiid.
Superman goes coast-to-coast
Dwight Howard isn't known for his dribbling skills, but he showed everyone a different side of himself with this steal and coast-to-coast and-one.
Quick hits
- Warriors guard Shaun Livingston was suspended for one game by the NBA for making contact with official Courtney Kirkland in an argument during Sunday's win over the Heat. Kirkland was also removed from the official rotation for one week as punishment for his role in the incident.
- The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly begun to enforce a rule that prevents media from talking with LaVar Ball after games.
- The Bulls announced that forward Nikola Mirotic will resume practice on Tuesday and may travel with the team on its upcoming road trip. Mirotic has been sidelined for the entire regular season after suffering facial fractures in an altercation with teammate Bobby Portis.
- Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr.'s leg injury is still being evaluated, and there is no timetable for his return as of yet.
- After a self-imposed exile, Cavs guard Derrick Rose will reportedly return to the team on Tuesday to resume rehab on his injured ankle.
- According to Sam Amick of USA Today, Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari could return from a left glute injury on Wednesday, while guard Milos Teodosic is eyeing a mid-December return.
- Amid trade rumors, DeAndre Jordan has reportedly hired an agent for the first time in two years.
