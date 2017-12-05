Warriors' Stephen Curry injures right ankle in win over Pelicans; X-rays negative
Curry injured the same ankle that was operated on in 2011
Update: According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the X-rays on Curry's ankle came back negative, and the injury is being diagnosed as a sprain.
Warriors fans don't ever want to hear the phrase "ankle injury" associated with two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry, so they were collectively upset when Curry left Monday's 125-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans late in the fourth quarter and hobbled to the locker room.
Curry, who missed significant time with ankle injuries early in his career, twisted his right ankle badly while going for a steal and left the game immediately.
He was later seen on crutches heading to get X-rays.
Curry first experienced right ankle problems in 2010, and he opted for surgery in May of 2011. He played only 26 games during the 2011-12 season before re-injuring the ankle.
Since the start of the 2012-13 season, Curry hasn't played in fewer than 78 games in a season.
-
NBA Monday scores, highlights, updates
Keep checking back throughout the night for Monday's latest NBA updates
-
Warriors' Livingston, ref both suspended
Livingston and official Courtney Kirkland got into a heated argument during Sunday's game
-
Cavaliers vs. Bulls odds, picks
Galin 'The Dragon' Dragiev has his finger on the pulse of the Cavs and just locked in a play...
-
Terry praises Ainge's 'guts' for trades
The trade looks great in retrospect, but Terry says it was a tough decision at the time
-
How to watch Bucks vs. Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will travel to Boston to take on the NBA's best team
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 4: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
Add a Comment