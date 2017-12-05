Warriors' Stephen Curry injures right ankle in win over Pelicans; X-rays negative

Curry injured the same ankle that was operated on in 2011

Update: According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the X-rays on Curry's ankle came back negative, and the injury is being diagnosed as a sprain.

Warriors fans don't ever want to hear the phrase "ankle injury" associated with two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry, so they were collectively upset when Curry left Monday's 125-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans late in the fourth quarter and hobbled to the locker room.

Curry, who missed significant time with ankle injuries early in his career, twisted his right ankle badly while going for a steal and left the game immediately.

He was later seen on crutches heading to get X-rays.

Curry first experienced right ankle problems in 2010, and he opted for surgery in May of 2011. He played only 26 games during the 2011-12 season before re-injuring the ankle.

Since the start of the 2012-13 season, Curry hasn't played in fewer than 78 games in a season.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories