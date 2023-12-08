Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis called out his teammates and head coach Adrian Griffin in the locker room on Thursday following a 128-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the semifinals of the In-Season Tournament, according to Chris Haynes.

Portis was particularly upset about the lack of organization down the stretch, as the Bucks were outscored 15-7 over the final 2:40. Per Haynes, Portis said that while the team has to execute better, the coaching staff has to put them in a position to succeed. Griffin was receptive to the criticism and acknowledged he has to be better.

A key contributor for the Bucks over the last three-plus seasons, the veteran Portis only played 18 minutes in the defeat -- his second-fewest of the season. He finished with four points and six rebounds.

