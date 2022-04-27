With the 2021-22 NBA regular season now in the books, the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports will be providing daily picks for the duration of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make at least one pick for every game between now and the NBA Finals. All lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Milwaukee has won the past two games in this series by a combined 54 points, and Zach LaVine played in both of them. With him out (COVID protocols), DeMar DeRozan will have Jrue Holiday's full attention. That doesn't bode well for Chicago's star scorer, as Holiday has held DeRozan to 7-of-19 shooting in this series according to NBA.com matchup data. The Bulls did well to steal Game 2 when Khris Middleton got hurt, but Bucks fans should go find their fanciest brooms. We've got a gentleman's sweep on our hands here. The pick: Bucks -12

The two games these teams played in San Francisco were decided by a combined 36 points in Golden State's favor, and remember, Stephen Curry came off of the bench in both of them. This series would likely be over had Draymond Green not fouled out of Game 4. Now the Warriors are back in their own building. Curry's minutes restriction has been lifted, and they're going to make a statement in a Game 5 blowout. This is a Warriors team that has scored at least 118 points in all four games in this series. Now that Curry is able to play a full minutes load, Denver simply has no way of stopping Golden State. The pick: Warriors -9