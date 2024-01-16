Monday's loaded 11-game slate featured 22 of the league's 30 teams, so it makes sense that Tuesday's NBA action will only consist of three games. Fantasy managers can take advantage of the small field by stacking strong plays on the same team, and one squad stands out from the rest of the field. The Oklahoma City Thunder have a strong trio worth rostering in tournaments and cash games when it comes to DFS after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in Monday's last game.

Here's the full breakdown of the three players you might want to group together for your lineups on Tuesday:

Thunder stack

The Thunder face the Clippers on Tuesday night, and SGA has had no problem torching his old team since they sent him to OKC. The Thunder point guard has totaled at least 30 points, four rebounds, and three assists in four of his previous five meetings with the Los Angeles Clippers. His pesky defense helped him amass an impressive 19 stocks (steals + blocks) during that span. Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting a season-high 59.5% from the field and 38.2% from deep in January. Josh Giddey's diminishing on-ball role should make for a big night for SGA, as his ability to create off the dribble will be crucial to breaking down the opposition's capable perimeter defenders.

Holmgren tallied 23 points, seven assists, and six rebounds in his first matchup with the Clippers and his mobility gave Ivica Zubac fits. Zubac has improved tremendously in pick-and-roll sets with James Harden, but that doesn't make him equipped to stick with Holmgren outside of the painted area.

Then there's Williams, who'll likely have the most difficult job out of this group. He'll likely be assigned to guard Kawhi Leonard, who missed the first pairing between this teams this season. However, Williams is amid what's arguably the best month of his career so far. He's averaging 19.9 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 63.5% from the field and 57.9% from beyond the arc in January. The Thunder are letting him serve as the primary ball handler and initiate the offense more and more. Over 30% of his assists this season have gone to Holmgren.