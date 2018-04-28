NBA Playoffs 2018 live scores, updates, highlights: Thunder face Jazz; Pacers force Game 7; Raptors advance

At the end of Friday night, we could be set for two more Game 7s this weekend. We know we have at least one more, with the Pacers blowing out the Cavs to take the series back to Cleveland for a decisive Game 7 on Sunday.

First, the Toronto Raptors closed out the Washington Wizards on the road, winning 102-92 to take the series, 4-2. It was just the fifth series win in franchise history for the Raptors. The bench stepped up as always, boosted by the return of Fred VanVleet, they combined for 34 points. Leading the way was Kyle Lowry, who finished with 24 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Still to come, the Utah Jazz will be trying to end a series at home, as they welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to Salt Lake City.

Stay tuned to all of the action with our live blog below.

NBA playoff schedule/scores for Friday, April 27

All times Eastern

Raptors 102, Wizards 92 (Box Score)



Indiana Pacers 121, Cleveland Cavaliers 87 (Box Score)



Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN



Live Blog

If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Game 6: Raptors 102, Wizards 92

The Wizards got out to a great start in Game 6, leading 30-20 after the first quarter thanks to some strong play from Bradley Beal.

Bradley Beal stops on a dime and fires from deep!



Early @WashWizards 8-0 run in the 1st.



📺: ESPNews / @NBATV pic.twitter.com/Wv79DFyMnb — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2018

The Raptors picked things up in the second quarter though, using an 11-4 run to close the frame to cut the deficit to just three points at halftime. Fred VanVleet, who returned to action in this game, provided a nice boost off the bench.

Despite being 0-23 all-time when trailing at halftime on the road during the playoffs, the Raptors took care of business in the second half thanks to plays like this.

As they have all season, the bench stepped up, combining for 34 points on the night. Kyle Lowry led the way with 24 points, six rebounds and six assists, as the Raptors closed out the Wizards, 4-2. This is just the fifth series win in franchise history for the Raptors.

Game 6: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 87

LeBron James threw down another incredible slam that was easily the highlight of the first half.

However, it was the Pacers that had control most of the way, heading into halftime with a 57-47 lead. Victor Oladipo led the way with 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

The Cavaliers tried to mount a comeback, but the Pacers just kept extending the lead thanks to Oladipo's spectacular play. When he threw this one down, the game was pretty much over.

Oladipo finished with a triple-double of 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Game 6: Thunder at Jazz

Donovan Mitchell told the Thunder crowd after the Jazz's collapse in Game 5 that he would see them next year, essentially guaranteeing the series would end after Game 6. Can he live up to his prediction?