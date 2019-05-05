NBA Playoffs 2019: Sixers vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 85-60 roll

The Philadelphia 76ers can take command of their Eastern Conference semifinal when they host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday in the 2019 NBA Playoffs. It's a 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center. After dropping the series opener in Toronto, the 76ers have reeled off two straight wins, including Thursday's 116-95 home blowout behind Joel Embiid's 33 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. The Raptors have become overly reliant on Kawhi Leonard and need their role players to step up to even the series, a challenge that will be even tougher with forward Pascal Siakam (calf) listed as doubtful. Bookmakers list Philadelphia as a two-point favorite, while the over-under for total points is 214.5 in the latest Sixers vs. Raptors odds. Before you make any Sixers vs. Raptors picks or NBA Playoffs 2019 predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model is well aware of Leonard's ability to take over at any time. He's averaging 37.7 points in this series while shooting over 50 percent in every game.

Despite their series deficit, the Raptors are 14-5 against the spread in their last 19 meetings with Philadelphia and have covered six of their last eight road games overall. They are sure to play with desperation on Sunday afternoon.

But just because Toronto needs to win Game 4 doesn't mean it will cover the Sixers vs. Raptors spread on Sunday.

The 76ers excel at home in front of their raucous crowd. In fact, Thursday's blowout made Philly 34-11 at home this season. The Raptors don't seem to have an answer for Embiid, who's drawing "MVP" chants for his inspiring play. It won't get any easier with Siakam likely out.

And Philly appears far more balanced than Toronto, with starters Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, J.J. Redick and Ben Simmons all capable of taking the burden off Embiid. With Embiid looking totally healthy and Philly continuing to dominate the boards -- the 76ers out-rebounded the Raptors 45-35 in Game 3 -- this series could be over quickly. Philadelphia has covered five of its past six games and believes it has a legitimate shot for its first NBA title since 1983.

