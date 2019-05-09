NBA Playoffs 2019: Terry Rozier roasts the Celtics' selfishness in his postgame comments

The Boston Celtics were eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, bringing their tumultuous season to a merciful end. This team was just flat out unhappy all year. Without being inside the locker room, it's hard to pinpoint the root of the discontent, but they just never figured out how to blend all their talent and Kyrie Irving's incessant negativity and less-than-subtle digs at his teammates couldn't have helped. After the loss, Terry Rozier had no interest in keeping his frustrations bottled.

Terry Rozier thanks his friends and family: "Because I've been dealing with some bullshit. I feel like we all still had that one goal. It wasn't easy on coach dealing with a lot of guys that want to be great trying to get theirs." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 9, 2019

There's more:

Terry Rozier on season:



“It was tough, dealing with all the talent we had, different guys wanted to be in the limelight, guys in the limelight, shit like that. It’s been a lot.”



Asked about team hitting reset button.



"Shit, we’ve got no choice but to do that." — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 9, 2019

Does Rozier have any interest in returning to the Celtics next season?

Safe to say Terry Rozier is ready to get out of Boston. When asked about the #Celtics having the right to match any offer to him this summer, he said: "No comment." — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 9, 2019

Rozier is a restricted free agent this summer, so whether he comes back to Boston isn't entirely up to him. If some other team offers him a contract, the Celtics have the right to match the deal and retain him. It's but one more storyline to watch in what is going to be a fascinating Celtics summer.