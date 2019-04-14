NBA Playoffs 2019: Warriors' Steph Curry sets NBA record for career 3-pointers made in postseason
Curry passed Ray Allen during Game 1 against the Clippers
Steph Curry has etched his name into the 3-point record books yet again. Already one of the best 3-point shooters ever, Curry reaffirmed that fact during the Golden State Warriors' Game 1 win in their first-round series with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Curry strolled into a wide open 3-pointer in transition and caught nothing but net. It was his eighth 3-pointer of the game and it put the Warriors up by 16 points. But more importantly, it gave him 386 postseason 3-pointers for his career, which moved him ahead of legendary sharpshooter Ray Allen for the most playoff 3s in NBA history.
Interestingly enough, No. 3 on the list behind Curry and Allen is one LeBron James. "The King" isn't exactly a 3-point specialist but he has played in so many playoff games that he's racked up 370 triples. Of course, LeBron and the Lakers aren't in the playoffs this season, so he won't be able to add to that total this postseason.
For Curry, it was the perfect culmination to a dominant game for him. He finished with 38 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Warriors to victory despite a feisty effort by the Clippers.
