Now that we're in the thick of the NBA playoffs, the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports will be providing daily picks for the duration of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make at least one pick for every game between now and the NBA Finals. All lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

My honest advice would be to avoid this series until we have a better sense of how healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo is. If you insist on betting this series despite the uncertainty, defense remains the safest option on the board. We continue to see unrealistic shooting variance thus far in this series. The Heat made nearly half of their 3-pointers in Game 3 (16-of-33) after the Bucks had a historic Game 2 shooting from deep. Yes, Duncan Robinson's presence in the rotation should lead to more offense on both sides, but he's unlikely to shoot 5-of-6 from deep again, and even if he does, Game 3 came in under its projected 220.5 point total. The Pick: Under 218

It brings me absolutely no pleasure to make this pick, but let's play amateur psychologist for a moment. Dillon Brooks has spent the past two days getting both literally and figuratively dunked on. Does he seem like the kind of player to let that go quietly? Of course not! He's going to try to play hero ball in Game 4. He did so in Game 4 and it just didn't work. Brooks took 13 shots in 19 minutes, and the Lakers are encouraging him to fire away. If we assume he doesn't get ejected and shoots slightly more accurately, he's probably going to rack up a decent number of points even if he doesn't exactly do so efficiently. The Pick: Brooks Over 13.5 Points