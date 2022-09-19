The 2022-23 NBA season is only weeks away, and with basketball soon upon us, we at CBS Sports feel it's time to set the stage for what should be an incredible year. The first and most pressing question we must ask ourselves before every season is who are the best players in the league?
Fortunately, we've done our homework. Below you can find everything related to our rankings of the best players in the league. That will include not only our list of the 100 best players when it is released on Tuesday, but the 22 best players at each position as well.
While change is the NBA's only constant and the season ahead of us will surely force us to reconsider every name on these lists, they serve as a snapshot of where we stand before the season tips off.
Positional rankings for 2022-23 season
- Point guard: Top 22 list
- Shooting guard: Top 22 list
- Small forward: Top 22 list
- Power forward: Top 22 list
- Center: Top 22 list
CBS Sports' NBA Top 100: (List to be released Tuesday)