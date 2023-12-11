The Los Angeles Clippers are starting to turn things around after trading for James Harden, going 7-3 in their last 10 games. But not everyone has been completely happy with their role on the team. Veteran forward P.J. Tucker has reportedly expressed frustration with his role on the team, per The Athletic, and there's been discussions between he and the Clippers about figuring out how he fits on the team or potentially trading him.

Tucker has not played in L.A.'s last five games, and is averaging just over 14 minutes a game, with the team, the lowest of his career. He was included in the trade that sent Harden to the Clippers from the Philadelphia 76ers, and hasn't really found a role on the team. Instead, L.A. has been prioritizing playing younger players ahead of him. Shams Charania reports that Tucker has been professional and helpful to the younger players, but it sounds as though he still wants more playing time.

Tucker has built a career as a solid 3-and-D player, especially later in his career where he's been a key rotation piece on championship-contending teams like the Heat, Bucks and Rockets. However, since being traded to the Clippers he hasn't gotten off to a great start. He's shooting just 27.3% from 3-point range, and has scored only 14 points over the 12 games he's played in L.A. this season.

If Tucker and the Clippers can't come to an agreement on a role within the team, it sounds as though both sides would be open to a potential trade elsewhere. However, given Tucker's unimpressive play he won't yield much in the way of a deal. Another option is Tucker could be bought out of his contract, allowing him to sign with a another contender elsewhere, but that might not happen right away as L.A. may want to consider all its options before just agreeing to pay him to not be on their team.

We'll have to see how this plays out, but if Tucker does become available either as a buyout option or via trade, there will surely be several teams willing to kick the tires to see if he still has enough in the tank.