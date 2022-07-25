The Charlotte Hornets are aiming to bolster their depth at the point guard position, and they're looking at a couple of familiar faces for the role. The team is considering bringing back Kemba Walker and/or Isaiah Thomas, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Both players would provide a solid veteran presence, and both are available as free agents.

Walker, 32, played the first eight seasons of his career in Charlotte, and he was named to three All-Star teams as a member of the Hornets. He is the franchise's all-time leader in points scored and minutes played. Since leaving the Hornets in free agency in 2019, Walker has spent time with the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks, though he was unable to recreate the individual success that he had in Charlotte with either team. Walker was recently traded from the Knicks to the Detroit Pistons on draft night in June, but the two sides agreed to a buyout that will allow Walker to become a free agent and sign wherever he wants.

Thomas, 33, also has some familiarity with the Hornets, as he spent some time with the team at the end of last season. In all, Thomas appeared in 17 games for Charlotte and averaged 8.3 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per performance.

Both players are likely past their peaks as players, but both could still probably prove effective in a limited reserve role, which is what they would have in Charlotte playing behind LaMelo Ball. Walker was a fan favorite during his time with the Hornets, so a reunion between the two sides would be well-received in Charlotte.

Overall, the Hornets have been relatively quiet this offseason. Outside of re-signing Cody Martin, the team hasn't made any moves in free agency. Perhaps the addition of a veteran guard like Walker or Thomas will buck that trend.