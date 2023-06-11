James Harden has been the Houston Rockets' top target in free agent for the better part of the past year. The 2018 MVP spent his prime in Houston, and after three years in the tank, the Rockets have made no secret of their interest in a reunion with their former superstar in an attempt to climb back up the standings. The interest appears to be mutual, though at this point, the latest reporting suggests that Harden is torn between the Rockets and a return to the Philadelphia 76ers.

If Harden does indeed stay with the 76ers, the Rockets will still have almost $60 million in cap space burning a hole in their pocket, and according to Marc Stein's latest newsletter, they're considering an interesting backup plan: Kyrie Irving. Like Harden, Irving will be a free agent this offseason, but after missing the playoffs with the Dallas Mavericks, he may be amenable to a change of scenery.

Harden and Irving previously played together with the Brooklyn Nets. Interesting, after the Nets traded for Harden, ESPN's Tim MacMahon claimed that the Rockets "wanted nothing to do with Kyrie coming back in this deal." At the time, the Rockets appeared destined for a rebuild. Now? Houston seems to have its heart set on winning.

Irving doesn't have the same sentimental appeal to Houston that Harden does. He's never played for the Rockets, and he's never meaningfully competed for a regular-season MVP award. On paper, the fit is odd. Houston already has two high-usage guards in Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. Irving is better than both, but it's surprising to see the Rockets potentially discard younger, less controversial players in favor of Irving, whom they don't know as well organizationally as they do Harden.

Irving has been a consistent presence in the rumor mill this offseason. Whispers have linked him to the Los Angeles Lakers, who have targeted him in trades in the past, while it has also been reported that Irving has reached out to former teammate and current Lakers forward LeBron James about potentially teaming up in Dallas. The reported expectation around the league all offseason has been that Irving remains with the Mavericks on a hefty long-term deal, but these rumors certainly won't hurt his ability to drum up some leverage with Dallas.

What has become clear as player-movement season approaches is that the Rockets are not only targeting Harden this offseason. They plan to make a serious step toward the playoffs, with or without their former point guard.