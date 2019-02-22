NBA scores, highlights: Bucks best Celtics while LeBron rallies Lakers past Harden and Rockets

The NBA is back, folks.

Following a thrilling All-Star Weekend that saw Team LeBron overcome a 20-point deficit against Team Giannis in the All-Star Game, real NBA action is finally back after a one-week layoff.

Things got underway in Philadelphia with the Sixers taking down the Miami Heat just as they did in the first round of the playoffs last season. The Cavaliers also got a rare win over the Phoenix Suns in a battle of two teams headed for the lottery.

The game of the evening occurred in Milwaukee, where the Bucks pulled out a tight, one-point win over the Boston Celtics in a battle of two legitimate Eastern Conference contenders. Then, LeBron James and the Lakers got a much-needed win over reigning NBA MVP James Harden and the Rockets.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday night's action.

NBA schedule for Thursday, Feb. 21



Philadelphia 76ers 106, Miami Heat 102 (Box score)



Cleveland Cavaliers 111, Phoenix Suns 98 (Box score)



Portland Trail Blazers 113, Brooklyn Nets 99 (Box score)



Milwaukee Bucks 98, Boston Celtics 97 (Box score)

Los Angeles Lakers 111, Houston Rockets 106 (Box score)

Golden State Warriors 125, Sacramento Kings 123 (Box score)

NBA schedule for Friday, Feb. 22

LeBron leads Lakers to much-needed win

Every game counts for the Lakers for the rest of the season as they are fighting for a spot in the postseason. LeBron James knows this, and his play on Thursday night reflected that urgency.

LeBron helped the @Lakers come back for a win in LA! 👏



📊: 29 PTS | 11 REB | 6 AST#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/hm4IEpKSq7 — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 22, 2019

Harden hits three in LeBron's face

James Harden will give buckets to anyone, even [arguably] the game's greatest current player. LeBron James is a surefire Hall-of-Famer but he was helpless against Harden's step-back three in the second quarter of the match-up between the Rockets and Lakers.

Steph Curry throws down dunk vs. Kings

Steph Curry got to show off his hops on Thursday night as he threw down a two-handed dunk against the Kings. Curry's throwdowns are rare, as the dunk was Curry's first of the season, and just the 26th regular season dunk of his career.

😱 S T E P H 😱 pic.twitter.com/DQYaBG5i8i — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 22, 2019

Giannis slams on the Celtics

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be at the center of the NBA's MVP conversation, and he showed why on Thursday night, as he Euro-stepped through the lane and slammed on the Celtics during the third quarter of the match-up between the Eastern Conference powers.

Boban balled for Philly

No Joel Embiid, no problem for the Philadelphia 76ers, who got a huge performance from Embiid's backup, Boban Marjanovic against the Heat. Marjanovic tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds as he helped propel the Sixers to a nice win.

.@BobanMarjanovic posts 19 points and grabs 12 boards in the win vs Miami! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/ZiswrKqtwA — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 22, 2019

Capela returns for Rockets

Houston gets a huge piece back on Thursday as Clint Capela returns after missing 15 games with a thumb injury. The Rockets (33-24) are now at full strength as they focus on making a strong second-half run with just 25 games remaining on the season.

Love to play against Suns; Thompson out



Just as the Cavaliers are getting healthier, there's always a setback. Head coach Larry Drew announced prior to the team's game vs. the Phoenix Suns that both Kevin Love and David Nwaba would play -- on a minutes restriction. While that's some positive news, the negative news is that Tristan Thompson will remain out.

Kevin Love, David Nwaba will be on minutes restrictions. #Cavs — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) February 21, 2019