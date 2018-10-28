NBA scores, highlights: Thunder look for first win of the season; Warriors try to keep rolling
After a busy Saturday night, things slow down Sunday with just four games on the docket
Saturday night was a busy one in the NBA, but on this second Sunday of the regular season, we're going to take it easy. But even with just four games on the docket, there are some important things to watch.
Early on, the Steph Curry show will continue when he leads the Warriors against the Nets. Later on, the Thunder will try to pick up their first win of the season, and will have a good chance to do so against the Suns. We'll also see an interesting Western Conference showdown between the Jazz and Mavericks.
Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's NBA action.
NBA scores for Sunday, Oct. 28
All times Eastern
- Golden State Warriors at Brooklyn Nets, 5 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Washington Wizards at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
Thunder looking for first win
The Thunder had high hopes after re-signing Paul George in the offseason, but their campaign has gotten off to a tough start. Nearly two weeks into the season, they remain winless at 0-4. The only other team without a win is the Cavaliers, who just fired their coach. It's unlikely the Thunder will go down that path, but they do need to get back on track quickly in a loaded Western Conference.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LeBron, Love show support for fired Lue
Lue was reportedly fired Sunday morning after an 0-6 start
-
NBA DFS, Oct. 28: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Cavs fire Ty Lue after 0-6 start
The Cavs are off to a rough start without LeBron James
-
Giannis suffers scary head injury
Giannis returned to the game, but says he didn't 'remember much' after the incident
-
Magic jokes about getting another star
The Lakers president made an appearance on the pre-game show before Game 4 of the World Se...
-
LeBron passes to himself off backboard
For the second time already this season, LeBron has thrown himself an assist off the glass