NBA stars Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, John Wall team up to raise funds for Hurricane Florence victims
Curry, Paul and Wall have joined up to help out their home state of North Carolina
When Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina last week, bringing with it devastating winds and rain, the Charlotte Hornets were among the first groups to step up and take charge of the recovery effort. Team owner Michael Jordan announced that the team would be partnering with local organizations to begin relief efforts. In addition, Jordan recently announced that he himself would be donating $2 million to the cause.
Now, other members of the NBA family are stepping up as well. The Warriors' Steph Curry, the Rockets' Chris Paul and the Wizards' John Wall, all of whom are North Carolina natives, announced on Thursday that they've joined together to start raising funds for victims. Paul started off the fundraising with $25,000, a donation which was matched by the NBA Players Association. (Paul is currently the president of the NBPA.)
The worst of the actual storm from Hurricane Florence has passed, but communities up and down the East Coast from Virginia to South Carolina are still dealing with massive floods. Sadly, 37 people have lost their lives due to the storm, while thousands more have seen their homes and livelihoods destroyed.
Just as was the case with the Hornets, it's impressive to see this trio of stars represent the NBA well and step up to do what they can to help those in need.
