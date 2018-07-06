NBA Summer League: Grayson Allen, Trae Young get into physical altercation, draw technical fouls

Well, we knew it was only going to be a matter of time. Utah Jazz guard Grayson Allen, who was suspended during his junior season at Duke for repeatedly tripping opponents, got into his first NBA altercation during a game against the Atlanta Hawks at the Utah Jazz Summer League on Thursday.

The opponent was fellow rookie and former Oklahoma standout Trae Young, who got caught up with Allen while trying to draw a foul in the third quarter.

Grayson Allen got into a scuffle with Trae Young in Summer League. pic.twitter.com/VWuoLisnRN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 6, 2018

The blame will probably go to Allen because of his reputation, but this sort of thing happens all the time in the NBA. Allen may have held the chicken wing a little too long, which caused Young to aggressively push Allen away. Then Allen gave Young a little shoulder to the lower extremities.

Both were to blame, and both were assessed technical fouls. People will make a big deal out of it, but this isn't the last time Allen will get physical with an opponent. The Jazz clearly think he'll be able to keep his composure, otherwise they wouldn't have taken him 21st overall in last month's draft.