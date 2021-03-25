After being in rumors all week about potential trade packages with the Orlando Magic, the Boston Celtics have indeed traded for Evan Fournier, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who reported that the Celtics are sending two second-round picks back to the Magic, though that hasn't been made official.

It's not the big package Celtics fans might've been hoping for. It doesn't include Aaron Gordon or Nikola Vucevic, the latter of whom was traded to Chicago earlier. But Fournier is a legit knock-down shooter who will support Boston's plethora of one-on-one creation with spacing while generating his own offense as well.

Chances are, Fournier will come off the bench for Boston, bolstering its second unit that is extremely short on shooting and playmaking and while Brad Stevens another closing option in what could become a pretty nasty small-ball five of Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Fournier and Marcus Smart. Flip out Walker for Daniel Theis or Robert Williams, and that's still a tough lineup to guard.

Fournier is not as good as Gordon Hayward was supposed to be for Boston, but he's a close enough stand-in for Boston's immediate needs. He's a free agent this summer, so he could be a rental. If he is, Boston didn't give up much for him, but something tells me Danny Ainge sees Fournier as a long-term fit.

CBS Sports will continue to update this breaking news story