The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets face off in an Atlantic Division clash on Tuesday, with Barclays Center hosting the festivities. The Celtics are 30-25 overall and 12-15 on the road, with the Nets bringing in a 29-24 overall mark and a 12-13 record at home. Kevin Durant (knee), Joe Harris (ankle), Kyrie Irving (restricted) and LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) are out for the Nets, with James Harden (hamstring) and Nicolas Claxton (hamstring) listed as questionable. Bol Bol (foot) and PJ Dozier (knee) are out for the Celtics.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists Boston as the five-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 216.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Nets odds. Before making any Nets vs. Celtics picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 65-36 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Celtics, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Celtics vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -5

Nets vs. Celtics over-under: 216.5 points

Nets vs. Celtics money line: Celtics -220, Nets +180

BOS: The Celtics are 14-12-1 against the spread in road games

BKN: The Nets are 5-19-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston's defense is elite, and the Celtics have clear edges on offense against the shorthanded Nets. The Celtics are leading in the NBA in free-throw accuracy, making 81.7 percent of attempts, and Boston is above-average in offensive rebound rate (27.8 percent) and 3-pointers per game (12.4). Brooklyn is No. 28 in the NBA in defensive rebound rate and No. 25 in turnover creation rate, opening the door for increased efficiency for Boston. On the other end, the Celtics are giving up only 105.5 points per 100 possessions, No. 4 in the NBA, and Boston leads the league in 2-point accuracy allowed at 49.3 percent.

The Celtics are No. 2 in the NBA in multiple categories, including field-goal percentage allowed (43.3 percent), blocked shots (5.9 per game), and points in the paint allowed (41.7 per game). Boston also allows only 21.6 assists per game to opponents, fewest in the league, and the Celtics are strongly above-average in 3-point defense (34.1 percent), turnover creation (14.0 per game), free-throw prevention (20.5 attempts per game), and second-chance points allowed (12.3 per game).

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is tremendous on the offensive side of the floor, and that effectiveness shows up in the team's statistical profile. The Nets are scoring almost 1.12 points per possession, a top-eight figure in the NBA, and Brooklyn is in the top five of the NBA in field-goal percentage (47.0 percent) and free-throw percentage (81.6 percent). The Nets are in the top 10 in assists per game (25.3), assist percentage (61.0 percent) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.81), with an above-average mark in fast break points (13.2 per game).

On defense, the Nets are allowing only 44.6 percent shooting to opponents, including 33.1 percent from 3-point range. Brooklyn blocks 5.5 shots per game, and opponents are averaging only 23.7 assists per game against the Nets. Boston's offense is below-average on a per-possession basis, with the Celtics ranking No. 22 in field-goal percentage, No. 22 in 3-point percentage and in the bottom 10 of the NBA in both assists and free-throw attempts.

How to make Celtics vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 207 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.