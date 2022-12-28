State Farm Arena showcases an intriguing Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday evening. The Atlanta Hawks welcome the Brooklyn Nets to town, with Brooklyn aiming to keep a nine-game winning streak alive. Brooklyn is 22-12 overall and 10-7 on the road, with Atlanta entering at 11-6 at home and facing the second game of a back-to-back set. Joe Harris (knee) is out for the Nets, with Seth Curry (illness) listed as probable.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Atlanta. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Nets as 6.5-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 235 in the latest Nets vs. Hawks odds. Before you make any Hawks vs. Nets picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 33-13 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning almost $1,800. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Hawks and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Hawks vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Hawks spread: Nets -6.5

Nets vs. Hawks over/under: 235 points

Nets vs. Hawks money line: Nets -260, Hawks +210

BKN: The Nets are 10-7 against the spread in road games

ATL: The Hawks are 1-2-1 against the spread with no rest

Nets vs. Hawks picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why the Nets can cover



Brooklyn is the hottest team in the NBA, winning nine straight games. The Nets have been on fire on offense during that stretch, scoring nearly 1.25 points per possession with 65.7% true shooting. Those numbers are elite in any context, and the Nets have a pair of top-flight scorers in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Both are averaging at least 26 points per game this season, and the Nets are in the top five of the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring 115.6 points per 100 possessions.

Brooklyn leads the league in overall shooting efficiency, including league-leading marks in field goal percentage (51.0%) and 3-point percentage (39.1%). The Nets are in the top eight of the league in free throw accuracy (80.1%) and 2-point accuracy (58.0%), with Brooklyn also generating 26.6 assists per contest.

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta is led by dynamic guards in Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, and the Hawks take care of the ball. Nate McMillan's team is in the top five of the NBA in turnover rate, committing a giveaway on 13% of possessions, and the Hawks also rank in the top five in free throw accuracy. Atlanta attacks the paint effectively, and Brooklyn is in the bottom five of the league in free throw attempts (25.2 per game) allowed on defense. The Nets also yield 37.0% 3-point shooting to opponents, and Atlanta has defensive strengths to lean on in this setting.

The Hawks are above-average in turnover creation and assist prevention, with Atlanta allowing opponents to make fewer than 35% of 3-point attempts. Brooklyn is excellent on offense, but the Nets are near the bottom of the league in free throw creation and offensive rebounding.

How to make Hawks vs. Nets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 238 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Hawks? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hawks vs. Nets spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.