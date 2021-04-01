The Brooklyn Nets will take a step up in class following three straight games against last-place clubs when they host the Southeast Division-leading Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. Brooklyn (33-15) erased an 18-point deficit and pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 120-108 victory over Houston on Wednesday to improve to 19-3 over its last 22 games. Charlotte opened a six-game road trip with a 114-104 victory at Washington on Tuesday and has won four of five since rookie sensation LaMelo Ball suffered a dislocated wrist. Brooklyn's James Harden left Wednesday's game with hamstring tightness and his status is uncertain for this matchup. Kevin Durant (hamstring) remains out for the Nets.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists Brooklyn as a 3.5-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 229 in the latest Hornets vs. Nets odds.

Hornets vs. Nets spread: Nets -3.5

Hornets vs. Nets over-under: 229 points

Hornets vs. Nets money line: Nets -165; Hornets +145

CHA: The Hornets are allowing an average of 100.8 points in their last five

BKN: The Nets are 6-13 ATS as a home favorite

Why the Hornets can cover



Charlotte has withstood the loss of Ball due to the stellar play of guard Terry Rozier, who was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 24.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists in a four-game stretch. Rozier continued to light it up by scoring 27 points and grabbing seven rebounds in a win at Washington on Tuesday. He was 5 of 10 from behind the arc, his fourth straight game with at least four 3-pointers.

Forward Gordon Hayward snapped out of a mini-shooting slump at Washington, scoring 27 points and grabbing a season-high 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the campaign. He is averaging 19.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while knocking down 41.7 percent of his 3-point attempts. Devonte' Graham has picked it up at the offensive end in Ball's absence, averaging 21.0 points and hitting 20 3-pointers over the last four games.

Why the Nets can cover

One thing Brooklyn can rely on despite the inability to get its Big 3 on the floor at the same time is consistent offense from Kyrie Irving. He has failed to score at least 20 points in only five of his 32 games this season and is averaging 32.6 points, 5.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds over that last five contests. Irving, who scored 31 points and tied his season high with 12 assists Wednesday, had 25 points at Charlotte in December.

Sharpshooter Joe Harris had attempted only seven 3-point attempts in the three games prior to Wednesday's victory, which marked the only time this season he went back-to-back contests without making multiple 3-pointers. He broke out in a big way against Houston, knocking down seven 3-pointers en route to scoring 28 points. Brooklyn got a nice boost from reserve forwards Nicolas Claxton and Blake Griffin, who combined for 23 points and 14 rebounds Wednesday.

How to make Hornets vs. Nets picks

