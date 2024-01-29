The Utah Jazz will face off against the Brooklyn Nets in an interconference matchup on Monday. Brooklyn is 18-27 overall and 11-12 at home, while Utah is 24-23 overall and 9-17 on the road. The Jazz defeated the Nets, 125-108, in Utah on Dec. 18 in their first matchup of the season.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Brooklyn is a 1-point favorite in the latest Jazz vs. Nets odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 234.5 points. Before entering any Nets vs. Jazz picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 48-25 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns

The model has set its sights on Utah vs. Brooklyn. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Jazz vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Jazz spread: Nets -1

Nets vs. Jazz over/under: 234.5 points

Nets vs. Jazz money line: Nets: -113, Jazz: -107

UTA: The Jazz are 20-10 ATS with one day off this season and last played on Saturday

BRK: The Nets are 8-3 ATS as a home favorite this season

Nets vs. Jazz picks: See picks here

What know about the Jazz

The Jazz enter off a 134-122 victory over the Hornets on Saturday in which Utah scored 82 points in the first half. Collin Sexton was dominant early with 17 points in the first quarter as he's averaging 24.3 points per game over his last six contests. Lauri Markkanen leads the Jazz with 24 points and 8.8 rebounds per game with Jordan Clarkson adding 18 ppg off the bench.

Utah is averaging 130.6 ppg over its last eight contests, but the Jazz are just 5-3 over that span due to allowing 123.8 ppg during that stretch. The Jazz are 28-18-1 ATS this season, covering at a 60.9% clip, which is fourth-best in the NBA. They've covered the margin in eight of 11 contests heading into Monday's matchup at Brooklyn. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Nets

Brooklyn is expecting the return of Ben Simmons, who has been out since November 6 with a pinched nerve in his back. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft has battled injuries throughout his career, but he was once considered one of the best young players in the league. Simmons made the All-Star Game in three of his first four years after missing his first season with a foot injury but has fallen off since the end of the 2020-21 season. He was averaging just 6.5 ppg over the first six games of this year, but he added 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists while serving as a top defensive option in Brooklyn.

The Nets enter off a 106-104 win over the Rockets on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak. Brooklyn has dropped 12 of its last 15 games, but Simmons would be a welcomed additional on Monday. Mikal Bridges is averaging 21.7 ppg this season with Cameron Thomas adding 21 ppg. See which team to pick here.

How to make Nets vs. Jazz picks

The model has simulated Jazz vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Jazz, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jazz vs. Nets spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model on a 48-25 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.