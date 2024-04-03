We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Indiana Pacers will visit the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 29-47 overall and 17-20 at home, while Indiana is 43-33 overall and 20-18 on the road. With six games remaining, the Pacers are currently No. 6 in the East but they're looking to stave off the Heat and 76ers to avoid the play-in tournament and could also rise to as high as fourth to earn a home playoff series.

Meanwhile, the Nets are now mathematically eliminated from NBA Play-In Tournament considerations, and the Pacers have also won and covered three of the last four head-to-head matchups with Brooklyn. Indiana is favored by 7 points in the latest Nets vs. Pacers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 230.5 points. Before entering any Pacers vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 23 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 81-55 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Brooklyn vs. Indiana. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Pacers spread: Nets +7

Nets vs. Pacers over/under: 230.5 points

Nets vs. Pacers money line: Nets: +242, Pacers: -302

Nets vs. Pacers picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Pacers

Everything went Indiana's way against the Nets on Monday as the Pacers made off with a 133-111 victory. Tyrese Haliburton was excellent per usual, shooting 4-for-7 from beyond the arc and dropping a double-double on 27 points and 13 assists.

Jalen Smith also had a big game off the bench with 17 points and 10 rebounds in just under 16 minutes of action. Indiana scored 64 bench points in the victory and assisted on 35 of its 53 made field goals. Thanks in large part to Haliburton's efforts, the Pacers lead the NBA in assists per game (30.6). Myles Turner (finger) is questionable for Wednesday. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Nets

Brooklyn's loss to Indiana was its second in a row and the Nets are now 8-14 since the NBA All-Star Break. Cameron Thomas had a team-high 22 points in defeat, and Trendon Watford managed 21 points off the bench.

However, the Nets lost the turnover battle 15-9 and allowed the Pacers to shoot 51.5% from the floor and 41.9% from the 3-point line. Thomas and Mikal Bridges have been bright spots in what has clearly been a rebuilding year for the Nets, with Thomas averaging 22.0 points per game and Bridges averaging 20.3. See which team to pick here.

How to make Nets vs. Pacers picks

The model has simulated Nets vs. Pacers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Pacers vs. Nets, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 81-55 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.