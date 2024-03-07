The Detroit Pistons (9-52) will try to reach the 10-win mark when they host the Brooklyn Nets (25-37) on Thursday night. Detroit beat Chicago in its final game last month, but it has lost three straight games to open the month of March. Brooklyn has won four of its last six games, including a 112-107 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday. The Nets are three games behind Atlanta for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Brooklyn is favored by 2 points in the latest Pistons vs. Nets odds, while the over/under is 216 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Nets vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 64-40 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Brooklyn vs. Detroit. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nets vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Nets spread: Pistons +2

Pistons vs. Nets over/under: 216 points

Pistons vs. Nets money line: Pistons: +113, Nets: -134

Pistons vs. Nets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit picked up its ninth win of the season last Tuesday, pulling off a big upset as a 10-point road underdog at Chicago. Guard Cade Cunningham had 26 points, five rebounds and five assists, shooting 9 of 13 from the floor. Center Jalen Duren posted a double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as all five starters scored in double figures.

The Pistons have lost three straight games since then, but they were within 10 points in losses to the Cavaliers and Heat. They covered the 11.5-point spread in their 118-110 setback against Miami on Tuesday, as Cunningham had a team-high 23 points. Detroit has covered the spread in four of its last six games, and it has covered in eight of the last 12 meetings between these teams. It will also get to face an undermanned Nets squad that will be without Ben Simmons (back), Cameron Thomas (ankle) and Cameron Johnson (ankle). See which team to pick here.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn has won 10 of its last 11 games against Detroit, including six straight on the road. The Nets are in desperate need of a win on Thursday, as they are three games back of Atlanta for the final spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. They have won four of their last six games, including wins over Atlanta and Philadelphia in the last five days.

The Nets were 1-point underdogs in their 112-107 win over the 76ers on Tuesday, as center Nicolas Claxton posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. They rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final quarter to pick up a crucial win. Brooklyn won two games against Detroit in December, while the Pistons have lost nine of their last 10 games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pistons vs. Nets picks

The model has simulated Nets vs. Pistons 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pistons vs. Nets, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nets vs. Pistons spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 64-40 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.