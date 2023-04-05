The Brooklyn Nets (43-36) will try to remain in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings when they face the Detroit Pistons (16-63) on Wednesday night. Brooklyn is one game ahead of Miami for the final seed that avoids the NBA play-in tournament. Detroit is in last place in the conference and has the worst record in the NBA.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena. Brooklyn is favored by 11.5 points in the latest Pistons vs. Nets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 220.5. Before entering any Nets vs. Pistons picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters the final week of the 2022-23 NBA regular season a stunning 71-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pistons vs. Nets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Nets vs. Pistons:

Pistons vs. Nets spread: Pistons +11.5

Pistons vs. Nets over/under: 220.5 points

Pistons vs. Nets money line: Detroit +430, Brooklyn -600

Pistons vs. Nets picks: See picks here

Why the Pistons can cover

Brooklyn is coming into this game with an immense amount of pressure after losing to Minnesota at home on Tuesday. The Nets are in danger of losing the No. 6 seed during the final week of the regular season, especially with a tough matchup against Philadelphia coming up on Sunday. Detroit covered the spread as a heavy underdog against Miami on Tuesday, covering for the fourth time in its last five games.

Shooting guard Jaden Ivey had 30 points and seven assists on 11 of 15 shooting, including a 4 of 6 mark from 3-point range. Center Jalen Duren posted a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds, shooting an efficient 7 of 8 from the floor. Brooklyn has only covered the spread once in its last five games, and it is also 1-4 against the spread in its last five games against Detroit.

Why the Nets can cover

The Nets are more motivated than Detroit on Wednesday, as they actually have something tangible to play for. This is a game that they cannot afford to lose, especially with the Pistons being the worst team in the NBA. Detroit lost to Orlando by 26 points on Sunday and are eager to get across the finish line of a disappointing campaign, entering this contest on a 10-game losing streak.

Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 30 points and six assists in a narrow loss to Minnesota on Tuesday. Small forward Dorian Finney-Smith had 14 points and 10 rebounds, while small forward Mikal Bridges added 24 points. The Nets have won seven of the last eight games between these teams and have covered the spread in six of their last eight road games.

How to make Nets vs. Pistons picks

The model has simulated Pistons vs. Nets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Pistons? And which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the Pistons vs. Nets spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.