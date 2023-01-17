The San Antonio Spurs host the Brooklyn Nets for a cross-conference game on Tuesday evening. San Antonio aims to stop a five-game losing streak and improve on a 13-31 overall record. Brooklyn is 27-15 overall and 14-8 on the road this season. Kevin Durant (knee) is out of action for the Nets. Devin Vassell (knee) is out for the Spurs, with Doug McDermott (back) listed as questionable.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET in San Antonio. Caesars Sportsbook lists Brooklyn as the 6-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 234 in the latest Nets vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Nets vs. Spurs spread: Nets -6

Nets vs. Spurs over/under: 234 points

Nets vs. Spurs money line: Nets -250, Spurs +205

BKN: The Nets are 12-10 against the spread in road games

SAS: The Spurs are 12-10 against the spread in home games

Why the Nets can cover



The Nets will have the best player on the floor on Tuesday, even with Durant sidelined due to injury. Kyrie Irving is averaging 27.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in the last 15 contests. He is is putting up 25.6 points per game on 59.3% true shooting this season. Irving is a key part of an elite offense, with the Nets scoring more than 1.15 points per possession. Brooklyn leads the NBA in shooting efficiency, ranking in the top three of the league in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and 2-point percentage.

The Nets are also in the top eight of the NBA in assists (26.3 per game) and fast break points (16.3 per game), and San Antonio is vulnerable on defense. The Spurs have the worst defensive rating (119.5 points allowed per 100 possessions) in the NBA this season, and the Spurs are also in the bottom five of the league with a 69.7% defensive rebound rate.

Why the Spurs can cover

The Spurs are led by 23-year-old forward Keldon Johnson, who is enjoying a productive season with 21.1 points per game. San Antonio is also a fantastic passing team, ranking in the top five of the NBA in assist percentage and assists per game. The Spurs average more than 55 points in the paint per game, a top-five mark, and San Antonio is in the top eight in offensive rebound rate (30.3%) and second-chance points (15.6 per game).

The Spurs are above-average in field goal percentage (47.3%), and San Antonio is facing a Brooklyn team that struggles to prevent free throw attempts, giving up 24.6 per game. On defense, the Spurs are very good at keeping opponents off the line (22.8 attempts allowed per game), and San Antonio should benefit from the Nets ranking dead-last in the NBA in offensive rebound rate at 22.7%.

