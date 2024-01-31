The Phoenix Suns (27-20) and the Brooklyn Nets (19-27) link up in a cross-conference tilt on Wednesday. This is Kevin Durant's first return to Brooklyn since being shipped out. The Suns are coming off a win, as on Monday, Phoenix outlasted the Miami Heat 118-105. Likewise, the Nets are on a two-game win streak, and on Jan. 29, Brooklyn knocked off the Utah Jazz 147-114. Grayson Allen (ankle) is questionable for Phoenix, while Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) is out for Brooklyn.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in New York City. Phoenix is a 3-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Nets odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 232. Before making any Nets vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Suns vs. Nets spread: Phoenix -3

Suns vs. Nets Over-Under: 232 points

Suns vs. Nets moneyline: Phoenix -151, Brooklyn +127

PHO: The Phoenix Suns have hit the 4Q Game Total Under in 58 of their last 87 games

BK: The Brooklyn Nets have hit the 1H Game Total Under in 17 of their last 27 games



Why the Suns can cover

Forward Durant is such an offensive juggernaut. Durant has the ability to score from any spot on the floor with ease due to his sweet shooting stroke and effortless ball handles. The 14-time All-Star is currently sixth in the NBA in scoring (28.3) with 6.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. On Jan. 22, Durant racked up 43 points, six boards, and eight assists.

Center Jusuf Nurkic provides Phoenix with an active presence in the paint. Nurkic rebounds the ball at will and does a great job positioning himself in the lane. The 29-year-old also sets hard screens to create space for his teammates. Nurkic averages 11.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. In the Jan. 16 win over the Kings, Nurkic tallied 10 points and 15 boards.

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Mikal Bridges will be pumped to suit up against his former club. Bridges is an athletic two-way force who uses his length to be disruptive defensively while owning a versatile offensive game plan. Bridges averages 21.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and one steal per game. In his last outing, the 27-year-old tallied 33 points, four assists, and knocked down six 3-pointers.

Guard Cameron Thomas is another effective scorer who has the skillset to get a bucket from all three levels and owns a smooth jumper. The LSU product logs 21.1 points, 2.3 assists, and shoots 36% from downtown. He's scored 25-plus points in three straight games. In Monday's win over the Jazz, Thomas totaled 25 points, seven boards, and went 4-of-5 from downtown.

